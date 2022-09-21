Raju Srivastava Aka 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' Left His Fans With Some Humorous Comic Lines; WATCH

Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after struggling for more than 50 days on a ventilator in a Delhi hospital. He was 58-year-old. Srivastava, who was considered one of the finest comedians and a well-known household name, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 in Delhi after suffering a major heart attack. According to the family members, Raju was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym.

He was admitted in an unconscious condition and remained in the same position for 15 days. He gained consciousness but remained under doctor observation in the hospital. Later, on September 1, he again lost consciousness and was put on a ventilator. On several occasions, rumours spread about the death of the veteran comedian but his family members kept updating his fans with the latest health report.

While speaking to news agency PTI on September 16, Dipoo Srivastava, his elder brother and also a comedian, said Raju was recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious.

“The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers,” Dipoo had said. However, on September 21, Dipoo confirmed that his brother "is no more". "I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told the news agency.

With the death of one of India's most loved comedians, people are left with the memories of his famous character-- "Gajodhar bhaiya". In fact, the character had become a household name. Besides, the comedian turned politician, also gained immense fame for his deep-rooted observation, dialogue delivery, and comedy timing. As the nation mourns the demise of the veteran comedian, here are five of his best comic lines:

Main aisa roz subah bolta hoon…

During his stage shows, he often took a jibe at media channels which are running 24/7. His mimicry of a reporter asking questions during a rainy season was a show stealer. He used to praise how news anchors speak continuously, repeating the same information for viewers.

Mazaak mazaak mein kaafi log aa gaye…

His unique way of introducing himself during the finale of The Great Laughter Challenge was one of the best examples. Apprehending a huge audience gathering, he said, "Mazaak mazaak mein kaafi log aa gaye…"

Haan yeh kar lo pehle

His other one-liner was-- "Haan yeh kar lo pehle". During a performance, he mimicked how a Bollywood actor would purchase fruits when his shooting got cancelled.

Shaadi mein lighting mein lakhon rupaye kharcha kiya hai lekin generator nahi mangaya hai

He often used to mimic the Indian wedding culture. Creating a comedy scene, he narrated how the bride's sister would feel if a family spends much on lighting arrangements but forgot to arrange a generator.

Raju also mimicked Bollywood stars

Srivastava was also a popular mimic. He often impersonated Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan during his performance. Most recently, he uploaded his last video on the Coronavirus caller tune in which he showcased how Bollywood actors would articulate if they were assigned to monitor COVID-19 precautions.

The comedian achieved unparalleled success and had also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, was also the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: Twitter/@iRajuSrivastava