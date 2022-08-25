Last Updated:

Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness, 'condition Improving' 15 Days After Heart Attack

Raju Srivastava has finally gained consciousness more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack. The comedian's condition is improving, his rep confirmed.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Raju Srivastava

IMAGE: ANI


Raju Srivastava has finally gained consciousness more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack while working out in a gym. In an update shared by ANI, Raju's personal secretary Garvit Narang mentioned that the comedian became conscious after 15 days and is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. Raju's secretary also shared that his condition is improving. 

Raju Srivastava gains consciousness 15 days after a heart attack

Sharing his present health status to ANI, Garvit Narang mentioned, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving." 

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

READ | 'Raju Srivastava is a fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us': Wife Shikha

A former contestant on reality shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Bigg Boss 3, Raju has also appeared in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | Raju Srivastava's health update: Fellow comedians pray for 'miracle' & speedy recovery
READ | Raju Srivastava's brother Deepu reacts to comedian's hospitalisation; 'He is a fighter...'
READ | Raju Srivastava 'out of critical condition, organs working normally', says Shekhar Suman
READ | Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava stable, but still unconscious, says daughter
First Published:
COMMENT