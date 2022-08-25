Raju Srivastava has finally gained consciousness more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack while working out in a gym. In an update shared by ANI, Raju's personal secretary Garvit Narang mentioned that the comedian became conscious after 15 days and is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. Raju's secretary also shared that his condition is improving.

Raju Srivastava gains consciousness 15 days after a heart attack

Sharing his present health status to ANI, Garvit Narang mentioned, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving."

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy



He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. pic.twitter.com/kmPfqRey1a — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

A former contestant on reality shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Bigg Boss 3, Raju has also appeared in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

(IMAGE: ANI)