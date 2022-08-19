'Raju Srivastava Is A Fighter And Will Come Back To Be Amongst All Of Us': Wife Shikha

Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi post suffering a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then. The 58-year-old stand-up comic is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

The popular actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava on Thursday told PTI, "Raju Srivastava is a fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us." Shikha Srivastava further said that her husband is stable and the doctors are treating him well.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju Srivastava is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha informed PTI.

Further requesting the media and Raju Srivastava's fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's morale, Shika Srivastava said, "My sincere request is, kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and that he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju Ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity."

According to previous media reports, Raju Srivastava was in a critical condition and continued to be on life support. The comedian had not yet gained consciousness, the reports further stated.

Who is Raju Srivastava?

A stand-up comic Srivastava joined the BJP in 2014 from Kanpur. He has been a prominent face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. Raju Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first session of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Raju Srivastava has been part of a few Hindi films which include, Maine Pyar Kiya, Bazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Notably, Raju Srivastava is the chairperson of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.