Raju Srivastava No More: A Look At How Comedian's Videos Brought Respite During Lockdown

From his rib-tickling acts as Gajodhar to his mimicry of various stars, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava had carved a niche for himself in the world of stand-up comedy. The comedian whose well-timed jokes and unbeatable talent made him an overnight star left for his heavenly abode on September 21.

After battling for life at AIIMS for 40 days, post-cardiac arrest on August 10, the actor passed away at 58. "I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

A look at Raju Srivastava's lockdown videos

Rising from non-entertainment family background and after struggling to earn his bread and butter, Raju finally achieved success in the year 2005 when he got recognition for his participation in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge. However, in the last few years, as the entire world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, stand-up comedian’s videos were a way to come out of distress.

The late comedian’s videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown were a respite for his fans and followers who enjoyed watching him mimic various characters. Since the star was born in Kanpur, he very well understood the dialect of the city and beautifully transformed the same in his gigs online. One of his videos from the lockdown showed him imitating a lady who explained the repercussions of coughing during the lockdown.

Another video of the comedian showed him giving his hilarious take on COVID and how people are reacting to the news of the widespread. While giving a subtle message of maintaining proper hygiene and safety, the actor left everyone in splits with his funny punch lines on the same.

For those unknown, Raju Srivastava's first big break was with Tea Time Manoranjan, a comedy show that aired on Doordarshan in 1994 - yes, the same year Sushmita Sen did us proud on the Miss Universe stage. As fans scroll down the celebrated comedian’s Youtube Channel, it is filled with some rib-tickling videos that are sure to revive old memories of the comedian as he passed away today.

Not just comedy, the actor very well-knew how to mould the interest of his viewers, and keeping that in mind, through his videos, Srivastava even tried to spread some vital information across. One of his old videos from lockdown showed how the late comedian explained the repercussions of Janta Curfew and how people should take things seriously, given all the havoc it had created.

Meanwhile, The stand-up comedian and actor were admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out at a hotel. The actor was kept on a ventilator and even underwent angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava’s son earlier issued a statement through his official Instagram handle stating that his father’s condition was stable and was continuing to recover slowly while being on a ventilator

IMAGE: Twitter/@ImMPK