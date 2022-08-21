Raju Srivastava 'out Of Critical Condition, Organs Working Normally', Says Shekhar Suman

Comedian-cum-actor Raju Srivastava is currently going through a rough patch in his life. Reportedly, Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack on August 10. After being in the ICU for quite a long time, Srivastava's deteriorating health condition has left all his fans worried. However, in a huge sigh of relief for the comedian's fans, Shekhar Suman, one of Raju's industry colleagues has shared a positive update on his health. As per Suman, Raju is out of danger and even his organs are now functioning normally.

Raju Srivastava health update

Shekhar Suman has been regularly keeping a check on Raju Srivastava's health condition and updating the fans and other celebrities about the same. On Sunday, August 21, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to share a piece of good news. He wrote, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, the doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki Kripa.Har Har Mahadev (sic)."

Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022

Srivastava was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day, however, his condition was termed 'critical' and he was on 'life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS.' He was treated by Dr. Nitish Naik, a professor in the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. Reports also suggest that the comedian suffered brain damage after the heart attack.

Earlier, Raju's cousin, Ashok Srivastava mentioned, "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital", as per the statement given to PTI.

Image: Instagram/@rajusrivastavaofficial/@shekhusuman