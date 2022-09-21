Raju Srivastava Passes Away At 58: Leaders Condole Death, Pay Tribute To Late comedian

India lost one of its greatest artists as Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 58 in New Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. The actor was kept on the ventilator for the last 40 days and even underwent angioplasty.

Eminent political leaders and ministers expressed their grief and offered their condolences to the late comedian.

Politicians condoled death of comedian Raju Srivastava

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the media and paid his tribute to Raju Srivastava, "I pray to the Lord to give peace to the departed soul. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. He entertained everyone without any discrimination".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to Raju Srivastava and prayed for his peace, "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava Ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti Shanti".

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava Ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!"

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

Expressing his shock, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava Ji. Raju Srivastava Ji left a different mark in the world of comedy. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet".

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर नि:शब्द हूँ। राजू श्रीवास्तव जी ने हास्य कला की दुनिया में अपनी एक अलग छाप छोड़ी।शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके परिजनों एवं प्रशंसको के साथ है।ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered his condolences to late comedian's family members.

Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji.



An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians.



My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 21, 2022

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a picture of the late comedian and paid heartfelt tribute, "The passing away of renowned comedian Shri Raju Srivastava is a deep shock to the art world. He was a sensitive and patriotic person. The landscape of rural India continued to emerge in his productions. May God give peace to his soul. Raju Ji will always be remembered."

प्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव का निधन कला जगत के लिए गहरा आघात है।



वे संवेदनशील और देशभक्त व्यक्ति थे। ग्रामीण भारत का परिदृश्य उनकी प्रस्तुतियों में उभरता रहा। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करें।



राजू जी को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।



भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/EUD32MzhEU — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) September 21, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief and said, "Very sad to hear the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava Ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to the media and offered his condolences over the demise of the late comedian, he said, "Raju Srivastava made a name for himself. We have lost him today. I remember the time when he wanted to contest the elections on the SP ticket. He had the talent to communicate his ideas in a common language with everyone. He fought a long battle against his illness. May his soul rest in peace".

(Image: ANI/Facebook/Raju Srivastav)