Raju Srivastava Passes Away: From SP To BJP, Here's A Throwback At His Political Journey

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday, over a month after suffering a heart attack had an eventful political stint. Hailing from Kanpur, Srivastava was offered tickets by both Samajwadi Party and Congress to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2009. Speaking to PTI back then, he revealed that he was considering the Sonia Gandhi-led party's offer as it approached him first. While he expressed a desire to fight the election from Allahabad, it could not materialise at that juncture.

He campaigned for Congress candidate Ajay Kapoor in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls who ended up winning the Kidwai Nagar seat. In February 2013, SP announced that he will be its candidate for the following year's General Election from Kanpur. However, he turned down the offer and joined BJP in March 2014. Recalling this phase today, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined the Samajwadi Party. He was so humble and rooted to the ground. He used to bring forth common issues using his talent and skill".

After being inducted into the saffron party, the comedian revealed that he was not keen to contest the polls and agreed to do the work entrusted to him by the party. He also expressed willingness to campaign for the saffron party. While he didn't enter the electoral fray throughout his political career, Srivastava was named the brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. Admitted to the hospital on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack, he was on ventilator support.

Raju Srivastava's career

Born in 1963, Raju Srivastava, aimed to become a comedian since childhood. He had been an integral part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s and emerged as a huge stand-up artist through the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. Srivastava had also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He also served as the chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.