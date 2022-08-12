Raju Srivastava Remains 'critical And On Ventilator' After Suffering A Heart Attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to remain 'critical and on a ventilator' following his heart attack earlier this week, sources told PTI. The 58-year-old stand-up comic is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. The comedian's cousin Ashok Srivastava revealed that the former suffered a heart attack while exercising after which he was immediately taken to the medical facility. He also underwent angioplasty.

Comedian Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator, is critical

The source told PTI," Srivastava continues to be critical and on a ventilator in the ICU." According to various media reports, the 58-year-old was working out in a hotel gym when he suffered chest pain and collapsed. The actor was in the capital city to meet some politicians.

In an earlier statement to the publication, Ashok Srivastava mentioned, "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital." The comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava also reached Delhi.

Rau has been a part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s and received immense fame due to his stint on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also been a part of several Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Baazigar, Bombay To Goa, and more.

