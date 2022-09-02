Raju Srivastava Shows 'minor Improvement', Comedian Still Under Observation: Sources

Raju Srivastava, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a cardiac arrest last month, has shown 'minor improvement' but continues to be on the ventilator. The comedian was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working out in a gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown minor improvement, still on ventilator

News agency ANI cited sources as saying, "Comedian Raju Srivastava has shown minor improvement, he is still on the ventilator and under observation."

This update comes days after Raju's brother shared a video detailing his health condition, adding that the comedian is a 'fighter' who will bounce back stronger. He addressed the false rumours floating around Raju's health and added, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

Raju's daughter Antara had also urged fans and well-wishers to only trust information posted by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital. "Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery," she added.

Srivastava has been a part of the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and rose to fame following his stint in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He also has to his credit films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

(Image: Twitter@iRajuSrivastava)