Raju Srivastava's 'brain Has Stopped Working', Says Sunil Pal; 'His Condition Is Critical'

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack last week, following which he was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi. Republic Media Network learnt that the comedian is in a critical condition. Fans of the comedian are concerned about his health, and now Sunil Pal, a friend and fellow comedian, gave a tragic update.

A paparazzi account, Bollywood Celebrities, shared a video of Pal, which saw him battling back his tears as he shared that Srivastava's "brain had stopped functioning".

Sunil Pal urges fans to pray for Raju Srivastava

In the video, he could be heard saying, "Dosto, Raju Srivastava Ji ke liye prathana kijiye. Bahut gambhir haalat se guzar rahe hai wo, bahut hi zyada gambhir haalat se… Doctor ko bhi samaj nahi aa raha kya kare. Prathana kijiye. Brain ne bhi kaam karna bandh kar diya hai. Bus prathana kijiye sab theek ho jaye, Raju bhai get well soon (Friends, please pray for Raju Srivastava. His condition is critical, even the doctor doesn’t know what to do. Please pray. His brain has stopped functioning, please pray so everything gets well soon,)"

On Wednesday, singer Shekhar Suman also headed to his Twitter handle and gave a quick update about Raju Srivastava's current health status. In his tweet, Suman stated that Raju is currently stable and it will almost take him a week to recover. He wrote, "Today's update on Raju's health is that he is stable. Still unconscious but stable.Will take a week to recover. Prayers for a quick recovery. har har, Mahadev. (sic)"

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack

After having acute chest pain while working out at the gym, Srivastava was sent to the hospital. The same day he had an angioplasty, but doctors described his condition as "serious," and they put him on "life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS." He received care from Dr Nitish Naik, a professor in the AIIMS department of cardiology. Additionally, reports claim that the comedian's heart attack caused damage to his brain.

Ashok Srivastava, Raju's cousin, said in a statement to PTI, "He was on the treadmill performing his normal exercise when all of a sudden, he lost his balance and fell. After having a heart attack, he was rushed right away to the AIIMS hospital."

(Image: @bollycelebrities_/Instagram/ANI)