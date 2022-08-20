Raju Srivastava's Brother Deepu Reacts To Comedian's Hospitalisation; 'He Is A Fighter...'

Comedian-cum-actor Raju Srivastava recently suffered a heart attack on August 10. Reportedly, Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He was in a critical condition and reports stated that the comedian continued to be on life support.

However, among all the reports of Raju's deteriorating health, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava recently reacted to the matter and shared an update on his brother's health. Quashing all the rumours that stated Raju is 'very' critical at the moment. and doctors have declared him 'almost brain dead', Deepu revealed that his brother is getting the best treatment and 'will soon come back winning the battle.'

Deepu Srivastava shares update on Raju Srivastava's heath

On Friday, Deepu Srivastava shared an update about Raju Srivastava's heath. As per ANI, Deepu shared a video message where he expressed his gratitude to the fans for all their prayers. Moreover, Deepu emphasized that Raju is receiving the best possible health care facility and he is recovering under the supervision of one of the best medical teams. He also urged fans not to believe in any baseless rumours regarding the comedian's heath.

Further, Deepu called his brother a 'fighter' and stated that he 'will soon come back.' Deepu said, "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."

More about Raju Srivastava's heart attack

Srivastava was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain while working out on the treadmill in a gym. His trainer took him to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty the same day, however, his condition was termed 'critical' and he was on 'life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS.' He was treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. Reports also suggest that the comedian suffered brain damage after the heart attack.