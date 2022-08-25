Raju Srivastava's Daughter Says Comedian 'still On Ventilator'; 'recovering Slowly'

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava is on a ventilator and is recovering "slowly," according to a statement that his daughter Antara posted on Instagram on Thursday. Antara also said that Srivastava is "stable." The development comes 15 days after several media reports stated that Srivastava had gained consciousness after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym.

Raju Srivastava's daughter gives update on comedian's health

On Thursday, the Journey Bombay To Goa actor's daughter Antara Srivastava took to the former's Instagram handle, stating that her dad's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. She further added that Raju Srivastava is still on the ventilator and asked people to continue praying for his speedy recovery.

Sharing a long note from Srivastava's Instagram handle, Antara wrote, "Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment."

As per a PTI report, Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha also issued a statement, saying that the stand-up artist is 'stable'. She said, "Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on a ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable."

"The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for him," she concluded.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

(Image: ANI)