Raju Srivastava's Death: Comedian-actor's Last Insta Mimicry Video Will Bring Tears; Watch

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on September 21, 2022, in the National capital after being on ventilator support for more than a month at AIIMS Delhi. Popular comedian-actor was rushed to AIIMS following a cardiac arrest on August 10.

The comedian’s demise has left fans in grief. Amid this, Raju Srivastava’s last post on Instagram is going viral on social media. In his last mimicry video on Instagram, the comedian-actor made everyone laugh one final time before being admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

In the video, Raju Srivastava was seen impersonating how veteran actors like Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna would spread the COVID-19 awareness message. Tackling the iconic COVID-19 care caller tune that India had adopted during the peak of the pandemic, Raju Srivastava left people in a fit of giggles by perfectly mimicking Shashi Kapoor's body language and tone.

Here's his last post on Instagram that might leave people teary-eyed:

Comedian Raju Srivastava no more

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

The stand-up comedian and actor was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out at a hotel. The actor was kept on a ventilator and even underwent angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava’s son earlier issued a statement through his official Instagram handle stating that his father’s condition was stable and was continuing to recover slowly while being on a ventilator.

Born in 1963, Raju Srivastava, aimed to become a comedian since childhood. He had been an integral part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s and emerged as a huge stand-up artist through the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Raju Srivastava had also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh