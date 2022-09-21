Raju Srivastava's Death: Fans Mourn Comedian's Demise, Call It 'dark Day For Comedy World'

Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who was known for playing various characters on screen, passed away on September 21 at AIIMS, Delhi. The 58-year-old star was admitted to the hospital in the National Capital in August following a cardiac arrest. Post his hospitalisation, the actor was kept on a ventilator and even underwent angioplasty. Soon after the tragic news of his sudden demise broke online, fans paid their heartfelt tribute while recalling the spectacular work done by the star.

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI. Raju Srivastav had carved a niche for himself in the world of stand-up comedy with his well-timed jokes and comic takes on some very relevant situations in life. He rose to fame with the first-of-its-kind stand-up comedy talent hunt show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', with its first season premiering in the year 2005.

Fans react to Raju Srivastava's death

After battling for life for almost 41 days in the Delhi hospital, the actor left for his heavenly abode. Fans of the great comedian expressed their sincere grief while paying their tribute. One of the Twitter users shared the late comedian’s picture from one of his on-stage gigs and wrote, “RIP Raju Srivastava…The man who introduced India to the world of standup comedy and dominated the field in the late 2000s and early 2010s.” Another Twitter user called it a “dark day” for comedy. While mourning the great loss, he wrote, “Dark day for comedy world! No one can match the humor level of #rajusrivastava. No double-meaning jokes, no derogatory words. He was the best.” Third Twitter user chimed in and wrote, “The King Of Stand up comedy gone too soon. RIP Legend #rajusrivastava ji!” Another avid fan of the actor-comedian wrote, “Death is never an end, but a To Be Continued…” RIP legend”

Meanwhile, apart from stand-up comedy, Raju also appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake), and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on the game reality shows Bigg Boss season three. He was also the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

