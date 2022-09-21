Raju Srivastava's Demise: Vivek Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit Hail Comedian's 'classic Humour'

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on September 21, 2022, more than a month after being on ventilator support at AIIMS Delhi. The artist is being remembered by many personalities across the nation including Vivek Agnihotri and Ashoke Pandit. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, The Kashmir Files helmer reflected on Srivastava's impeccable comedic talents, lamenting his very saddening death. On the other hand, Ashoke Pandit remembered Raju's immense contribution to the film industry, adding that his legacy will live on through his work.

Vivek Agnihotri and Ashoke Pandit pay tributes to comedian Raju Srivastava

Vivek Agnihotri said Raju Srivastava was a 'one of a kind' artist prayed that he rests in peace. He also sent condolences to the comedian's family members and his fans, who've admired and enjoyed his line of work.

Ashoke Pandit stated, "It's a great loss to the industry, not only because he was a great artist, but also a great human being. His contribution to the industry has been massive."

Mentioning that the comedian 'redefined humour', Pandit continued, "He stood up to that classic humour he created, a concept of mimicry, common man, he was another kind of RK Laxman who brought his humour on stage."

"I've lost a dear friend, a great artist and human being," he stated. Sharing his memories alongside the late artist, Ashoke Pandit mentioned," He was a very spontaneous performer" who used to create humour by looking at his target audience. Talking about Raju Srivaastava's commonplace, uncomplicated humour, Pandit said he connected very well with the masses.

"It's not just a loss for the film Industry, but a loss for the country at large," he concluded.

Apart from his stand-up comedy stints, Srivastava also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI)