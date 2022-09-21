Raju Srivastava's First Performance That Shot Him To Overnight Fame; Watch

After battling for life for 41 days at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital, stand-up comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. The 58-year-old actor who is known for his amazing comic timing was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the National capital on August 10 after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on the treadmill.

Having been raised in a small Kanpur family, art was in his blood, as his father Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, known as ‘Balai Kaka’, was a famous Hindi Poet. The late comedian was fond of mimicking artists, and stars and it is his passion for the same that brought him to Mumbai where he struggled for a few years to make his name in the entertainment industry. However, the road to success was not very smooth. It was only after 20 years, in 2005, that the years of struggle bore fruit when he finally got recognition after participating in The Great Indian Laughter challenge.

Raju Srivastava's first on-stage performance

Given his illustrious career in comedy, Raju Srivastava’s character as Gajodhar bhaiya became a household name. The stand-up comic was also famous for his style of dialogue delivery that left everyone in splits. Raju Srivastava rose to fame through the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The comedian actor made his name through his witty one-liners and his astute observational humour.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show which premiered in 2005, was judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman. Other than the late comedian, the show also witnessed some of the amazing and best talents including Sunil Pal, and Ehsaan Qureshi among others as contestants. With his amazing comic timing, Srivastava bagged the second spot in the show.

Following his stint on the show and post getting limelight, there was no looking back for the star. He then continued to be a sought-after stand-up comedian. People across all age groups enjoyed his clean comedy. Other than his comic takes on situations, the comedian was well-known for his political mimicry and had even done impressions of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and among others during some of his laughter gigs on stage.

After participating in the show, the comedian started to climb the ladder of success with many comedy shows including Comedy Nights with Kapil, Gangs of Haseepur, and others.

