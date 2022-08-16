Raju Srivastava is currently going through a tough phase of his life. The stand-up comedian was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack on August 10. He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain while working out at the gym. Raju underwent an angioplasty the same day, however, his condition was termed 'critical' and he was on 'life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS.'

The news of Srivastava's deteriorating health took the internet by storm with all his fans and well-wishers constantly hoping for the ace comedian's speedy recovery. As per the latest reports, the 58-year-old stand-up comedian's health condition is showing positive signs of improvement.

Raju Srivastava's health condition is improving

As per the reports of ANI, the health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving and he is showing signs of improvement. Raju's personal secretary, Garvit Narang confirmed the news to the portal. In his statement, he said, "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon."

As per PTI, Raju is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. Reports also suggest that the comedian suffered brain damage after the heart attack. In an earlier statement to the publication, Ashok Srivastava mentioned, "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital."

Raju Srivastava's family issues a statement on his health

Earlier, Raju's family released a statement via the comedian's official Instagram handle where they revealed that his condition is stable and urged fans not to believe in any baseless rumours. The statement read-

"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated."

Take a look:

Image: ANI