Raju Srivastava's Health Stable, Doctors Are Doing Their Best: Family Issues Statement

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. Despite the fact that his condition is stable, a number of rumours about his death took the internet by storm recently.

To put an end to all these baseless rumours, the comedian’s family said that there is no truth to the rumours and fake news being circulated. They said that Srivastava's condition is stable.

"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated," his family said in a statement.

The stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday while exercising at a hotel's gym in New Delhi. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. The 58-year-old is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

About Raju Srivastava

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after taking part in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi movies such as "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake), "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya" and "Maine Pyar Kiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava is presently the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.