Raju Srivastava's Health Update: Fellow Comedians Pray For 'miracle' & Speedy Recovery

Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10. The actor-comedian was working out in a gym when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Srivastava underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since. As the comedian's fans are praying for his speedy recovery, his family has asked everyone to not believe in rumours.

As per several reports, Raju Srivastava's family and wife Shikha have requested people not to spread rumours about the actor's health condition. His family also posted a note on the same via his Instagram handle. Now, many of his fellow comedians have shared social media posts as they are praying for Srivastava's speedy recovery.

Writer Manoj Muntashir took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the comedian. In the caption, the writer penned a sweet note for Srivastava and prayed for his recovery. He wrote, "Raju Bhai himmat mat harna. Bas thoda sa jor aur laga do. Humare haath prarthana mein jude hai." (Don’t give up, just put a little more effort. Our hands are joined in prayer.)

Ahsaan Qureshi on Raju Srivastava's health

On the other hand, comedian Ahsaan Qureshi told Pinkvilla that the doctors, who were treating Srivastava, have given up. He further mentioned the doctors have told his family that they have done everything they could and now only a miracle can save him. Qureshi said, "Doctors have given up. They’ve told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago."

Actor Rajpal Yadav also took to his Instagram handle to pray for Raju Srivastava's health. The actor dropped a video in which he mentioned that he is waiting to meet Raju after the latter gets better. In the caption, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star penned, "Get well soon Raju mere bhai …miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial."

