Raju Srivastava's Kanpur Neighbours Remember The 'great Personality' For His Groundedness

Popular actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on September 21 at AIIMS, Delhi. The celebrated stand-up comedian was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym. Post his hospitalisation, Srivastava was kept on a ventilator and even underwent angioplasty.

Soon after the news of Raju Srivastava's demise made the headlines, friends, family and fans reached his residence in Delhi and paid their heartfelt tributes while recalling his spectacular personality and how grounded he was.

Remembering the late actor, one of his childhood friends outside his Kanpur residence said, "I am deeply saddened by his demise. The whole nation is mourning the death of this great personality." He further added, "We were friends since childhood. Despite being so famed he was so grounded. Whenever he used to come to Kanpur, he used to meet everyone."

"I met him last year when he came to the Circuit House. I have no words to describe the loss," said the son of Raju Srivastava's childhood friend.

Notably, the comedian was originally from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and came to the city of dreams 'Bombay' in the 80s. Following the death of Srivastava, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also extended his condolences to the family of the comedian and said, "Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family."

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The death of Shri Raju Shrivastava ji, who entertained everyone throughout his life with his innovative art skills, is extremely sad. Expressing my condolences to the bereaved family, I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul."

अपनी अभिनव कला दक्षता द्वारा जीवनपर्यंत सभी का मनोरंजन करने वाले श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करते हुए ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति हेतु प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 21, 2022

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also mourned the comedian's demise and grieved the passing of this talented soul. "It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family and with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented comedians like him," he said.

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava no more

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a cardiac arrest passed away on September 21, 2022. Confirming the news of his demise, Srivastava's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI, "I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days."

