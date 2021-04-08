Rajveer Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'it Hasn't Affected Him Mental Health'

Qurbaan Hua actor Rajveer Singh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The star has currently self-isolated himself at his residence. Rajveer is also paying keen attention to his health by consuming proper meals and resting well, as per Pinkvilla.

During the interview, the Qurbaan Hua star revealed that he was diagnosed with the virus on March 31 and has been in isolation ever since. The actor did not want to cause panic amongst his well-wishers and hence decided to only inform his producers, crew members and team about his health update. The star went on to claim that there are no parameters as to who can contract the virus. If one is healthy and fit, the virus won't attack or affect them, is a false parameter he said.

Rajveer Singh further urged everyone to take care of themselves by following all the precautionary measures. He also explained that the virus hasn’t affected his mental health and he is thoroughly following all the medical advice of his doctors. Sharing more about COVID-19's effect on his mental and physical being, Rajveer opined that he belongs to a Jatt family and he had been brought up in a way to tackle all the issues with a strong head. From childhood, he has been taught that whatever issues arise in life, one needs to deal with and move on, added the actor. Rajveer hasn’t really figured from where did he end up catching the virus. But he confirms that he might have been ‘little carefree’ while following the precautionary measures.

According to the actor, he is consuming proper meals and resting enough to heal quickly. Now, the star has also done another test to check if he still has the virus. However, even if he tests negative, he plans to talk to the doctors about his quarantine period to go ahead with his professional commitments. While concluding the interaction, the actor re-iterated that is crucial to ‘take care and be safe’. As per him, the second wave should be a reality check for everyone that the pandemic isn't over yet and the situation is still extremely grim.

(Promo Image Source: Rajveer Singh Instagram)