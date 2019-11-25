Rakhi Sawant | Know About The Birthday Girl's Most Noted Controversies

Rakhi Sawant is a name that is often synonymous with controversy. She is a dancer, model, actor, and politician. Rakhi is best known for her unusual statements in media and a rather different take on life. She has been in the news for various controversies that surround her. On her birthday today, read ahead to know about the top three controversies of Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant – Best controversies

Rakhi Sawant’s love to be on camera and in the news has taken her places only she could go. She has been controversy’s favourite child ever since she appeared on camera. Be it her ‘ban ceiling fans to reduce suicide cases’ statement or her ‘all green outfit’ that she wore during her political campaign, the actor has never failed to make us laugh. As the ‘controversy queen’ turns a year older, let’s take a look at the best controversies of Rakhi Sawant-

NaMo Dress

Rakhi Sawant suddenly decided to show her love for our respected Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi. In order to do so, she wore a short dress with Narendra Modi’s pictures, his hands, his face, all strategically placed. While it is believed that her love for the PM would have reached to him, it also reached a million others in the country. She posted four images for herself in this ‘NaMo dress,’ and the entire nation went mad, re-posting her post and commenting on it.

Mika Singh kiss

Back in 2006, Mika Singh landed up in trouble after Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, accusing him of allegedly kissing her without her permission. This news made the two rule the newspaper headlines for two straight weeks. Later, Mika also made a song about the situation. In fact, this is not the only kiss that brought her into the limelight. At the premiere of the movie, Khamosh, Rakhi locked her lips with actor Kainaaz Parvez, in front of the camera and became the talk of the town, yet again.

Nach Baliye

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of two Indian reality television shows- Bigg Boss 1 and Nach Baliye 3. While staying in the Bigg Boss house changed some perceptions people have about Rakhi Sawant, Nach Baliye didn't really end on a positive note. After losing the Nach Baliye title, Rakhi filed a complaint against the channel for tampering with the vote counts.

