Rakhi Sawant Detained After Sherlyn Chopra Files FIR Against Her; Know Details

Mumbai police on Thursday detained Rakhi Sawant after actress Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the former for reportedly circulating the latter's inappropriate video links and photos on social media. As per a report in ANI, Sawant was brought to the Amboli Police Station for questioning. Rakhi is to be produced before the Andheri court later today, January 19.

Rakhi's anticipatory bail was rejected on Wednesday, after which she was deatined on Thursday.

Mumbai: Amboli Police detains actor Rakhi Sawant after a woman model complained that she made her inappropriate videos & photos viral. Rakhi Sawant has been brought to Amboli PS for further questioning: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, an official told PTI, Rakhi has been charged with violating Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Rakhi and Adil's turbulent relationship

Recently, Rakhi has also been in the headlines for her marriage with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. A few days ago, pictures of Rakhi and Adil holding a marriage certificate outside a registrar's office surfaced online. Adil first denied that they were married but later changed his mind.

Over the course of her two-decade career, Rakhi has been part of a number of films and TV shows.