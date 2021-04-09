Rakhi Sawant Expresses Her Shock After Watching People Roam Outside Amid Spike In Cases

The team of renowned celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani quite recently shared a video featuring Rakhi Sawant, who was spotted getting herself a cup of coffee from a Mumbai based Cafe Coffee Day outlet. In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be heard expressing her frustration regarding the lockdown regulation that had been put into effect quite recently by the government of Maharashtra due to the rapid proliferation of coronavirus cases in India. In addition to the same, she can be heard expressing her surprise at the fact that people are still roaming around freely at a time when the officials of the state are recording huge number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

Rakhi Sawant spotted outside a Cafe Coffee Day in Mumbai

Rakhi Sawant on people roaming around freely amid record COVID-19 spike:

While talking about people walking around freely despite a majority of the establishments being closed, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying, "Main ek baat bolna chahti hoon. Public dikh rahi hai aapko baahar? Sirf logo ke kaam dhande bandh ho rahe hai. Public bahaar udhar ki udhar hi hai. Hai na? Log bahaar waise ke waise hi hai. Har kuch, sab kuch chal raha hai. Sirf dukaane hi bandh hai. I don't know. Kya bolna chahiye? Kuch nahi samaj mein aa raha hai." This roughly translates to: "I want to say something. Can you see these people roaming around? The only that is shut are the establishments, but we can still people outside, don't we? Hardly anything has changed in that department, except in the case of shops and other businesses. I don't know. What should be said? I don't understand a thing"

In addition to the statements above, Rakhi Sawant can be heard conveying that she has a lot of respect for the government officials who had to take the decisions regarding the lockdown. A section of the above video sees her reiterating that the spike in coronavirus cases that has been observed in the recent past can be attributed to the distribution of doctored COVID-19 certificates that people had obtained for the purpose of being able to travel freely. Previously, Sawant had expressed her shock when finding out that her "gym friends", Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had tested positive for the coronavirus. The video also sees her saying that her thoughts and prayers are with the actor and wishes a speedy recovery for him.