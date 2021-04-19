Rakhi Sawant Gets Emotional Post Mother's Surgery, Breaks Down In The Middle Of The Street

Rakhi Sawant is extremely grateful as her mother got blessed with a new lease of life. The actor got immensely emotional and broke down in the middle of the street post her mother's cancer surgery. As captured by Viral Bhayani, the Upeksha actor went on her knees full of thanks to God and a Bollywood celebrity who helped her mother gain the best treatment for her cancer. She mentioned that the celebrity and his brother had not only paid for the treatment but got the best oncologist for the surgery.

Rakhi Sawant breaks down in middle of the street posts mother's successful surgery

Rakhi had been posting updates from her mother's bedside at the hospital to her Instagram followers on the day of the surgery, April 19, 2021. She urged her followers to pray for her mother during the tough time. Rakhi Sawant's mother thanked a Bollywood celebrity for helping her and providing financial support to her for her treatment.

Rakhi Sawant updates followers before her mother's surgery

A couple of hours later she posted another video showing her mother being prepped before the surgery. The actor motivated her mother and asked her to return safely from the surgery. With a final "All the best" from her daughter, Rakhi Sawant's mother was finally wheeled into the operation theatre.

Rakhi Sawant wishes her mother the best before surgery

After the surgery was completed, Rakhi updated her fans one final time with a video of the tumour. Rakhi Sawant's mother's surgeon featured in the video and explained to her viewers about the cancerous mass. He showed how big the tumour was and how it affected the organs inside her body, especially her ovaries. He also told the viewers that the tumour was common in ladies of Rakhi Sawant's mother's age. Rakhi can be heard thanking the oncologist, Dr Sanjay Sharma, profusely. She called him "God doctor" and blessed him for saving her mother's life.

Rakhi Sawant's mother was diagnosed with the deadly disease earlier this year. She had gotten emotional and broken down several times on a reality TV show in which she had participated. The dancer has been posting regular updates of her mother's health on her Instagram handle.