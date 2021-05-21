Rakhi Sawant Is Staying Away From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Because Of This Reason

The shooting of the Colors reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa. One of the contestants who is going to be seen on the show is the TV actor Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi Sawant who got close to Abhinav Shukla and developed an attachment towards him in a popular reality show that both of them were a part of recently revealed to the paparazzi that the actor is the reason behind her staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi as she is scared that she may have an affair with him.

Rakhi Sawant is staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi due to Abhinav Shukla

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Rakhi was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai and she was asked why she decided to stay away from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rakhi responded to the same in a hilarious way by saying, "aye baba, main nahi jana chaahti, Ruby nahi hai naa, kya pata mera phir se affair ho jaye. You never know Abhinav. Ruby nahi hai udhar, haan par ek kabbab mei haddi hai udhar, Nikki Tamboli" which loosely translates to, "No, I don't want to go there. Rubina is not there. What if I get involved in yet another affair? You never know with Abhinav. But Nikki Tamboli is there." She further added, "Nikki Tamboli also has her eyes on Abhinav and I know that very well." Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's video below:

Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla's "fake affair"

Rakhi received a lot of flak from the netizens because of making advances towards co-contestant Abhinav Shukla in the reality show that they were a part of. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi confessed that she decided to create a fake romantic angle with Abhinav after informing his wife Rubina about her plans as she feels Abhinav was very boring in the show and she wanted to elevate his image. However, in the interview, Rakhi also admitted that while she was faking an affair with Abhinav she developed a little attachment towards him.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla is currently in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with the other contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal. His wife Rubina Dilaik is not a part of the show.

