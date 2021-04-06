Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai And Other TV Celebs Pose For Happy Selfie; Check Out

Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, and several other television stars had a gala time last month when they attended producer Manik Soni's birthday bash. The celebrities, previously seen on a reality show, got together after a long time and clicked several goofy pictures. Reliving the memories, Uttaran actor Rashami Desai took to her Instagram account to repost Vindu Dara Singh's Instagram story featuring a video from the night.

A look at Rashami Desai's Instagram story

The actor reposted Vindu's Instagram story video where Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen clicking several goofy pictures together. In one of the selfies, Rashami appeared to have playfully pulling Vikas Gupta's hair. Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram to upload the video and wrote in the caption that she had a fun time with her reality TV show family. Celebrities tagged in the post reposted the story on their respective Instagram handle.

Pic Credit: Rashami Desai IG

Netizens react to Rakhi Sawant's Instagram post

Fans of the TV celebs complimented the group for their friendship. One fan commented that the group was her favourite while another fan wrote that she liked everyone in the group. Heart eyes emojis and love emojis were spammed through the comment section under the post.

Pic credit: Rakhi Sawant IG

More photos and videos from the birthday bash

Rakhi Sawant's Instagram post about the night featured several photos of the TV celebs from the birthday bash. The actor shared a picture with Vikas Gupta displaying her outfit from the night. Captioning the post, Rakhi wrote, "You guys make me smile on my face thank you so much love you Always". Rakhi also shared a video with Vikas Gupta where the duo made goofy faces at the camera while clicking selfies.

A look at Rakhi Sawant's Instagram account

Hopping on a viral internet strand, Rakhi shared an edited video where her face was morphed with Priyanka Chopra's face. The video included several clips of the Bollywood actress and Rakhi captioned the post writing, "this one is for Priyanka Chopra". Rakhi also shared a video of her singing at a club and asked her fans if she was good at it.

Promo Pic Credit: Rakhi Sawant & Rashami Desai IG

