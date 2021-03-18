Rakhi Sawant Says Blaming Zomato Delivery Exec Was 'unfair'; Urges People To Give Respect

Reality show fame Rakhi Sawant recently shared her opinion on the ongoing Zomato delivery boy case. On March 17, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared Rakhi's video, wherein she expressed her concern towards the Zomato delivery boy. She said, "Uske saath bhaut anyaay hua hai and I am very sad" (It was pretty unfair). Sympathising with food delivery employees, Rakhi Sawant urged all her fans, "Yeh (delivery employees) aapke ghar aapke peth ki aage bhujane aate hai, respect them, unko pyaar karo, woh ese Corona ke time sab job karte hai unko respect do" (These people deliver food at your homes and feed you, respect them, shower them with love, they are delivering our food during the pandemic as well, respect them).

Rakhi Sawant on Zomato delivery case

Talking about the same, Rakhi Sawant also placed a request. She said, "Jab woh aate hai unko ek glass paani pilao" (When they come to deliver, offer them a glass of water). She added, "Hum kisko kuch nai de sakte lekin pyaar toh de hi sakte hai, free mein aata hai pyaar" (We can't give anything but love and it's free of cost).

As part of the post, she also shared an update on her mother's health. She said that her mother is currently going under chemotherapy. Rakhi Sawant further added that after the chemo, her mom gets unconscious for almost two days and then wakes up for medicines. As also seen in Rakhi Sawant's videos, the actor clicked selfies with her fans. She also spoke to some of her fans present while she posed for the paps.

Rakhi Sawant gets papped in an all-pink look

In another paparazzi video shared on social media, Rakhi Sawant was spotted in an all-pink outfit. Dressed in a gym co-ord set, here, the actor was papped in an elevator. Following the COVID-19's safety protocols, Rakhi Sawant was seen schooling people for not wearing masks.

As seen in this Instagram post, Rakhi Sawant stunned in a pink workout bralette and paired it with similar design yoga pants. The actor's hair was tied in two tight buns, on either side. She sported pink rubber bands and accessorised her look by donning a darker shade sequin backpack. When paps complimented Rakhi on her all-pink look, the actor went to call herself 'pinky'. She requested everyone in the elevator to wear a mask. She asked them to follow the instructions by the Maharashtra government to reduce the pandemic cases.