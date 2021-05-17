Rakhi Sawant Says She Got 'attached' To Abhinav Shukla While Faking Affair On TV Show

Rakhi Sawant drew a lot of flak from netizens because of making advances at co-star Abhinav Shukla on a recent popular reality show. Recently, she admitted developing "attachment" towards him on the show. In her latest interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor revealed informing Abinav's wife Rubila Dilaik of creating a fake romantic angle with him to provide the viewers of the reality TV show with some entertainment. However, amidst faking an affair with the Luka Chuppi actor, Rakhi admitted developing "little attachment" to him and revealed the reason for the same as well.

Rakhi Sawant spills the beans on "fake affair" with Abhinav Shukla

Rakhi Sawant's relationships have always been in the limelight, and her desperate attempts at growing closeness towards Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla on national television took the viewers of the Colors TV show by shock. Now, during her recent interaction with Siddharth for his YouTube channel, Rakhi opened up about her "fake affair" with Abhivan on the reality show revealed that she did it only to give his image a makeover on the show. Upon being asked whether she regrets creating a love triangle between Abhinav, Rubina and herself on-screen, Rakhi set the record straight saying she doesn't regret her decision.

She explained that because Abhinav was looked down upon by other contestants as "boring", she took it upon herself to elevate his image on the show with their fake affair. Rakhi said, "Main toh sirf entertain kar rahi thi aur haan, unke husband ke saath main jhootha affair chala rahi thi. But kahin-kahin pe, main jhooth nahi bolungi, he was such a nice person, ki thoda sa ek attachment insaan ko ho jaata hai. Jaanwar ke saath ho jaata hai toh woh toh ek jeeta-jaagta insaan hai. (I decided to start an affair with Rubina's husband for the sake of entertainment. However, I won't lie, I somewhere got a little attached because he was such a nice individual. One even gets attached to animals and here, we're talking about a human being.)" The Manmohini actor added, "Voh apne biwi ka bohot care karta tha. Har cheez mein perfect tha. (He used to take care of his wife a lot. He was just perfect in every way possible.) "

Watch Rakhi Sawant's latest with Siddharth Kannan below:

IMAGE: RAKHI SAWANT'S INSTAGRAM & ABHINAV SHUKLA'S INSTAGRAM

