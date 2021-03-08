Rakhi Sawant Shares Mother's Video From Hospital, Staff Members Pray For Quick Recovery

Reality show fame Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. On March 7, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of her mother and a few nurses working at the hospital. In this video, the nurses hailed Jaya Sawant and hoped for her faster recovery.

Rakhi shares Jaya Sawant's hospital video

As seen in Jaya Sawant's hospital video, the nurses were sympathising with Rakhi and her bedridden mother. They said that the former will get well soon. Rakhi Sawant thanked them and told her mother that they have been praying for her faster recovery. Jaya Sawant was seen resting on the hospital bed, while four sisters came in for her checkup. Sharing the video on social media, Rakhi said, "All sisters are taking care of my mom".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rakhi were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. Celebrities like Sofia Hayat also commented on Rakhi Sawant's video. She said, "Blessings to your Mother. Blessings from the holy mother and Jesus and Shiva and Allah and Ganesh". One of the users wrote, "She will be fine soon di...Dont worry", while another added, "prayed all of last night for your mom’s swift recovery". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Rakhi Sawant's Instagram comment section

Jaya Sawant's battle against cancer

Rakhi Sawant shared about her mother's health through a social media post. On Feb 23, after wrapping up a reality show, Rakhi took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her mother from the hospital. In the caption, she revealed that her mother, Jaya Sawant, is undergoing cancer treatment. She also urged her fans to pray for her well-being. According to a video of Jaya Sawant shared by Rakhi on Instagram, the former is undergoing chemotherapy and will soon be operated.

