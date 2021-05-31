Rakhi Sawant Shares Pic Dressed As Mastani, Finds Her Bajirao In Rahul Vaidya

Bollywood actor and singer Rakhi Sawant does not fail to entertain her fans and followers with the funny videos of her escapades that she uploads on her social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a picture of her dressed as Mastani. But what cracked her fans up was she also cropped a picture of singer Rahul Vaidya and called him her Bajirao. Rahul also could not stop himself from laughing at the post.

Rakhi Sawant as Mastani

In the picture, Rakhi had superimposed her picture on Mastani’s and Rahul’s face on Bajirao’s. In the caption, she wrote, “mujhe Bajirao mil Gaya” which translates to, ‘I have found my Bajirao’. She also added a slew of winking emojis in her caption.

As soon as her post was shared, several of her fans and followers were amused by it. Many have commented on it by posting the laughing emojis while one of her fans write that they looked ‘cute’. See their reactions below.

A couple of days ago, Rakhi also shared a picture collage of her donning Mastani’s outfit. She donned a serious expression on her face as she posed. In the caption, she wrote, “Mastani 2”. Rahul Vaidya commented on this photo as well by writing, “Mastani humne tumse pyaar kiya hai .. aiyyashi nahi ..” which was Bajirao’s dialogue from the film.

A look into Rakhi Sawant's Instagram

The dancer often shares funny Instagram reels with her friends and shares them on her handle. Recently, she shared a reel wherein she was recording her friend’s dance on the camera. But as soon as the music starts, she starts dancing herself and hands the phone to her friend who annoyingly looks at her. Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh commented on the video by saying that ‘nobody in this world can steal the limelight from Rakhi Sawant’. Celina Jaitly and Sophia Hayat also showered love on the video. Check out the video below.

On the work front :

Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya recently collaborated on a new song titled Aly. This track is dedicated to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and takes the viewers through their journey as a couple. Interestingly, Rakhi and Aly Goni have penned the lyrics of this love song. It has also garnered over three million views on YouTube within a couple of days of its release.

