Rakhi Sawant Takes Trip Down Memory Lane; Recalls 'ups & Downs In Life'

Rakhi Sawant recently delighted fans by digging out pics from her childhood album. On March 16, the reality show star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her throwback images, remembering her tough journey. Sharing the pictures on social media, Rakhi Sawant said, "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy". Talking about her journey, the actor penned, "I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy" and urged her fans, "please comment on my childhood pictures".

Rakhi remembers her life journey

As seen in Rakhi Sawant's Instagram post, the actor shared ten throwback images. The first three stills were her childhood pictures, in one of them you can also spot her mother. Further, Rakhi added pictures from her modelling and dancing days. She shared stills from her old television shows and movies. Sawant also added her recent bridal shoot images, wherein she was seen dolled up in a golden and red outfit.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Rakhi Sawant's photos. Several celebrities also commented on the star's post. Personalities like Jasleen Matharu, Celina Jaitly, Sofia Hayat and Kanika Kapoor were seen praising Rakhi Sawant. One of the users commented, "You are so adorable in your babyhood", while another added, "Wow kitni cute lag rahi ho tum childhood pics main" (You are looking very cute in your childhood pics). Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Rakhi Sawant's Instagram comment section

Recently, Rakhi Sawant opened up about her views on the ongoing Zomato delivery boy controversy. In a video shared by the paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani, Rakhi was seen sympathising with the delivery boy, Kamaraj. She said it was unfair what happened with the latter and urged her fans to support him.

In this video, she also shared an update on her mother's health. As stated by Rakhi, the actor's mother is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Sawant further added that after the chemo, her mom gets unconscious for almost two days and then wakes up for medicines. As seen in the post, Rakhi also clicked a couple of selfies with her fans.

