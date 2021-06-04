Rakhi Sawant Urges Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal To Reunite; Watch Video

Nisha Rawal accused her husband, Karan Mehra of domestic violence, an extramarital affair and abuse, recently. Karan claimed that Nisha is framing him and added that his son “is not safe” with her. However, on May 31, 2021, Karan was arrested for allegedly assaulting Nisha but was released on bail after a few hours. As their marriage is going through a rough phase, Rakhi Sawant has recently come forward in support of the couple and shared a message for them, urging them to get back together.

Rakhi Sawant wants Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal to reunite

In a recent video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant addressed the couple and said, “Nisha and Karan, please come together. Every couple goes through ups and downs, tiffs and fights so I suggest that you both should reunite and not part ways”

Speaking of Karan Mehra's extramarital affair, she said that he shouldn’t have any other girl in his life as his wife is very good. She added, “You have a beautiful house. I've come with you guys. You love each other so much. Let bygones be bygones. People here try to separate two friends. I'm telling you one marriage, one love, and one husband and only wife. Please get back together. If you guys part ways, it will hurt God the most.”

The caption of the video read, “#nisharawal and #karanmehra must patch up this such fights keeps happening between couples says #rakhisawant”. Have a look at the video below.

Earlier on June 2, 2021, Rakhi was asked about her thoughts on the Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra controversy by a paparazzi. She shared her thoughts and revealed that she doesn't believe in marriages anymore after hearing about everything that happened. She also added that she lives in the same apartments as theirs and had several interactions with Nisha who applied Mehendi on her hands for Karwa-Chauth. She went on to say, "Karan, Nisha and I went to the US together, four or five years back. They were such a timid couple who even spoke softly. I can't believe it at all. They have such a cute child together. I'm very sad.”

(IMAGE: RAKHI SAWANT, KARAN MEHRA'S INSTAGRAM)

