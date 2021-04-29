Rakhi Sawant Wears Double Masks And 'sanitises Air' To Fight Coronavirus

Recently, Rakhi Sawant was spotted stepping out of a red car and spraying sanitizer to sanitize the air. In the video, she can be seen spraying sanitiser and speaking to the paparazzi about the precautions to fight COVID-19. She can be seen calling coronavirus a 'child who is not grown yet' and advising the paparazzi to 'not grow the virus' at home. Rakhi can be seen asking them to spray sanitiser 'when they see the virus'.

In the video, she can be seen wearing double masks and carrying sanitising spray and liquid with her. She is dressed in an oversized white tee which she paired with pink shorts. At one point in the video, one can see her spraying sanitiser on a photographer and giving the demo of getting rid of the virus. She also asks fans to take precautions as 'there are no more places to burn the dead bodies'. She asks them to wear double masks, stay at home and take care of everyone.

As soon as Rakhi Sawant's videos took over the internet, many netizens dropped their opinions. A netizen commented, "Hahaha.... Where is her PPE kit today?", while another one wrote, "Rakhi zabardast h". A user commented, "drama queen" with a pair of laughing out loud face emoticons. Another one wrote, "Tum super se upar ho rakhi (You're too great Rakhi)".

Covid cases in India are increasing dramatically every day. The increased spike has overwhelmed the hospitals across states and according to the reports, over 2.04 lakh people have died so far. The shortage of ICU and hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and crucial anti-viral drugs have added to the crisis. It was only recently that the government announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to everyone above 18 years of age from May 1, 2021. According to the reports, other countries such as the US, UK, Russia are sending help to India amid the crisis. The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J Austin III also tweeted that they have 'directed to use every resource at the disposal to 'provide India's frontline healthcare workers' with the materials needed.

I’m deeply concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak in India, and today, I directed the @DeptofDefense to use every resources at our disposal, within our authority, to support U.S. interagency efforts to provide India’s frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need. pic.twitter.com/v93iek3G2i — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 25, 2021

Image Source: Rakhi Sawant's Instagram

