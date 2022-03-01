Actor-performer Rakhi Sawant’s separation from husband Ritesh Singh made headlines recently after the two had participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Ever since Rakhi had announced the separation with a statement on social media, things seem to have taken an ugly turn. Recently, Ritesh took to Instagram and warned Rakhi to avoid meeting me, especially on a reality show.

This warning by her ex-husband came after Rakhi spoke about him when asked about rumours of his appearance on Kangana Ranaut's new reality show Lock Upp. Ritesh had shared a link of a video along with Rakhi’s picture on Instagram and warned her to avoid going on reality shows that feature him else he threatened her that she will fear going to any show. Soon after the post, Rakhi and Ritesh indulged in an ugly spat in the comment section where the actor even asked her ex-husband to not use her pictures.

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband warns her against meeting him

Sharing a link of the video and Rakhi Sawant's picture on his Instagram, Ritesh wrote, "Rakhi Ji a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko big boss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha,yaad hoga (Please wish that we do not face each other on any reality show. You will fear going on any reality show. I hope you remember what I did to one wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15). So just chill!!"

For the unversed, the link of the video was of Rakhi’s recent interaction with paps outside her gym where she spoke about her ex-husband and how she openly said there is no one in the world who can ever challenge her. Soon after Ritesh’s post, Rakhi commented below and wrote, “Stop your drama. " to which her ex-husband replied and wrote, “ You are the drama queen” along with several laughing emoticons. In another comment, she wrote, “ Don’t use my pictures okay” with several angry face emoticons. He replied to the comment and wrote, “ Madam pls stop using my name and I shall stop using your pictures. I wish that you meet me on some reality show and then I will show how I can tackle you.”

Image: Instagram/ritesh.rakhisawant: