Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Opens Up About Battling Cancer: 'My Health Is Getting Better'

Reality show fame Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is battling cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Rakhi keeps sharing glimpses of her mother to give updates about her health. On March 8, on the occasion of Women's Day, the actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video that featured her mother, Jaya. In it the clip, Jaya said in Hindi that she's very thankful to everyone. She remarked that her health is getting better and that she's battling cancer.

Jaya Sawant added, "God has answered everyone's prayers. I have faith and may God bless all of you. I am becoming better and I will be fine soon." Jaya also wished everyone a very Happy Women's Day. As soon as Rakhi Sawant's post was up on the internet, her followers wished for her mother to have a speedy recovery.

Anita Hassanandani dropped hearts in the comments section whereas Sofia Hayat wrote, "Happy Women's Day to you and your mother. You are a role model, my dear angel." Celina Jaitly, Ajaz Khan, Bandgi Kalra, and many others dropped endearing comments. "God bless her and I pray for her recovery," read a user's comment.

Jaya gives an update on her health

Earlier, in another video posted by Rakhi, the nurses at the hospital were sympathising with the actor and were assuring her that her bedridden mother will be fine soon. Rakhi Sawant went on to thank them for their efforts and mentioned that her mom will surely recover faster. Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote, "All sisters are taking care of my mom".

Many of her friends from the industry also visited her mom and penned heartfelt notes for her. Vikas Gupta posted pics with Jaya Sawant and wrote that he is proud of Rakhi. He remarked, "I am so proud of you that even when you knew your mother is going through such serious illness you continued to entertain people."

He added that Rakhi worked hard so that she could earn and use the money to get her mother treated. "I shall be chanting for auntie and the operation to go successful. I had so much fun being with her and also I think her new hairstyle is super cool. By now after meeting me she also believes the same. I am here and you know it," Vikas wrote on Instagram. Telly stars Sambhavna Seth and Kashmira Shah also visited Rakhi Sawant's mother.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.