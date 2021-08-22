Raksha Bandhan 2021: These Heartwarming Advertisements Showcase The Sibling Bond

Every year on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist that symbolises the bond they share. Each year several companies launch new advertisements as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebration. The companies make advertisements that convey the heartwarming message of brother-sister, sibling love. Companies like Cadbury, Amazon, Ferns & Petals, Skinn and Tanishq have shot ad campaigns that showcase the relationship of siblings.

Tanishq

Jewellery brand ad celebrates the beautiful bond of a sister and her sister-in-law. The ad showcase how the relationship between sister and sister-in-law evolved. The advertisement shows two women bonding with each other, despite being told to set boundaries between them. The ad ends with the woman gifting her sister-in-law a bracelet.

Amazon India

Amazon India has released a new campaign that showcases the brother-sister bond. They have released an ad showcasing a sister tying a rakhi to her brother and asking him to touch her feet. In the ad, the brother can be seen bending to do it. His sister hits him on his back and can be seen saying "jeete raho". She then gives him kheer which he eats and does not let her eat it. The sister is then called by her maid who informed her that salt is finished. She then gets to know that she had mistakenly poured salt in the sweet dish, instead of sugar. She then realises that her brother only wanted her to know that the dish she made was delicious. The ad ends with both the sister and her brother then hug each other.

Skinn

The fragrance brand Skinn celebrate Rakshabandhan with Manushi Chhillar and her sister. The campaign celebrates the beautiful bond of sister love. In the ad campaign, the two sisters can be seen talking about their family moments. Manushi, in the advertisement, can be seen saying that she is her mother's favourite child while her sister says she is miss possessive. Manushi then gifts her sister Skinn perfume and says that this perfume also is like us "playful and mischievous".

Cadbury

Cadbury has collaborated with an organisation working towards providing assistive devices to underserved communities. The ad video shows the story of a sister and her physically disabled older brother who wants to experience the feeling of a Rakhi tied around his wrist. The ad ends with the brother's wish getting fulfilled with a prosthetic hand.

Ferns N Petals

The ad campaign released by Ferns N Petals shows Huma Qureshi as an older sister who can be seen teasing her younger brother, Saqib Saleem. In the advertisement, Huma Qureshi makes his moustaches while he is sleeping. After he gets up, he realises how her sister is teasing him. She then promises to serve him with Kheer if he doesn’t wash his face. The family then celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan in a playful mood.

IMAGE: Pixabay