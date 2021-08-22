Raksha Bandhan 2021: When TMKOC's Babita Forcibly Tied Jethalal A Rakhi On Raksha Bandhan

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is a much-loved sitcom that has been entertaining the audience for 13 years. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021, here’s a scene of one of the characters - Babita forcefully tying a rakhi for Jethalal, that will surely make your day. Babita and Jethalal are played by Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi respectively.

Jethalal and Babita in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

All TMKOC fans are well-aware of Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal flirting with Babita on screen. However, Jethalal’s worst nightmare came true when 'Babitaji' tied a rakhi on his wrist on Raksha Bandhan. This takes place in the episode where all the residents of Gokuldham society tie rakhis for each other.

While this is happening, Jethalal goes into hiding, while the women of the society tie a rakhi for the other residents including Dr. Hathi and Bhide. Later, Bhide spots Jethalal and approaches him with Babita, so she can tie a rakhi for him. This is when Jethalal fears his nightmare will come true and pleads with the gang not to forcefully tie a rakhi for him. However, Jethalal breathes a sigh of relief when he comes back to his senses.

Watch the clip here:

Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram account last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He mentioned he was not in the same country as his sister, but that did not stop him from celebrating the special occasion. He wrote, ‘Not in the same country as my sisters, पण राखी आणि भावना पोचली 😇.’ Other actors including Ekta Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Deol and many others also sent greetings to their siblings, fans and followers on Raksha Bandhan 2021.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah turns 13

The much-loved show aired its first episode in 2008 and it has come a long way since then. The show gave viewers some of the best characters and situational comedy of all time. It tickled the audience’s funny bone and quickly became one of the most popular television shows in the country.

When the shoot of the show came to a halt owing to the global pandemic, Tanuj Mahashabde opened up about facing financial struggles during that time. He plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer on the show. The actor soon began to worry about his survival during the lockdown. He turned to writing during this time and penned down several stories and shows.

Picture Credits:trendopedia1-Twitter