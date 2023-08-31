Last Updated:

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra Celebrate Festival

From Rupali Ganguly to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, take a look at how these TV celebs celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. 

Rakhi 2023
1/12
Image: Instagram

Rakhi 2023
2/12
Image: Instagram

Nia Sharma tied rakhi to her brother Vinay Sharma. She also tied rakhi to her on-screen sister Krystle Dsouza. They played sisters in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai.

Rakhi 2023
3/12
Image: Instagram

Pregnant Disha Parmar wore a pink ethnic suit for Rakhi. She shared a photo wherein she was seen applying tilak on her brother's forehead. 

Rakhi 2023
4/12
Image: Instagram

Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a photo with her sisters. She also extended wishes to her fans and followers. 

Rakhi 2023
5/12
Image: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz wasn't present on the occasion. The actress tied rakhis to her team members. 

Rakhi 2023
6/12
Image: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly shared a photo with her brother Vijay Ganguly. In the photo, Vijay was seen proudly flaunting his rakhi. 

Rakhi 2023
7/12
Image: Instagram

Karan Kundrra is currently on vacation with his family. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister tied the rakhi on his wrist and performed puja. 

Rakhi 2023
8/12
Image: Instagram

Tina celebrated the day with two of her brothers. She posted a video celebrating the festival with real brother Debraj Datta and ‘brother from another mother’ Brent Goble.

Rakhi 2023
9/12
Image: Instagram

Mouni Roy wished her real brother Mukhar Roy on the occasion of Rakhi. The actress celebrated the occasion with her rakhi brother Manmeet. 

Rakhi 2023
10/12
Image: Instagram

Gauahar Khan celebrated this day with her rakhi brother, Aashish Mangal. Sharing some beautiful pictures, she wrote, "Happiness. 10 yrs of this beautiful bhai behen rishta . @aashish_mangal."

Rakhi 2023
11/12
Image: Instagram

Shraddha Arya celebrated the festival with the women of Brahma Kumaris. She visited them with her sister

Rakhi 2023
12/12
Image: Instagram

Karan Wahi said that his sisters weren't around so he had a different kind of celebration this year. The actor tied rakhi to his pet dog, Noah. 

