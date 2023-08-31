Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra Celebrate Festival

Quick links:
From Rupali Ganguly to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, take a look at how these TV celebs celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.
Nia Sharma tied rakhi to her brother Vinay Sharma. She also tied rakhi to her on-screen sister Krystle Dsouza. They played sisters in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai.
Pregnant Disha Parmar wore a pink ethnic suit for Rakhi. She shared a photo wherein she was seen applying tilak on her brother's forehead.
Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a photo with her sisters. She also extended wishes to her fans and followers.
Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz wasn't present on the occasion. The actress tied rakhis to her team members.
Rupali Ganguly shared a photo with her brother Vijay Ganguly. In the photo, Vijay was seen proudly flaunting his rakhi.
Karan Kundrra is currently on vacation with his family. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister tied the rakhi on his wrist and performed puja.
Tina celebrated the day with two of her brothers. She posted a video celebrating the festival with real brother Debraj Datta and ‘brother from another mother’ Brent Goble.
Mouni Roy wished her real brother Mukhar Roy on the occasion of Rakhi. The actress celebrated the occasion with her rakhi brother Manmeet.
Gauahar Khan celebrated this day with her rakhi brother, Aashish Mangal. Sharing some beautiful pictures, she wrote, "Happiness. 10 yrs of this beautiful bhai behen rishta . @aashish_mangal."
Shraddha Arya celebrated the festival with the women of Brahma Kumaris. She visited them with her sister