Ram Kapoor Scares Wife Gautami As He Sneakily Records Her During ‘pampering’ Session

Television actor Ram Kapoor recently startled his wife Gautami Kapoor on camera while she was getting a relaxing scalp massage. He sneakily recorded her while saying “There is a limit to the pampering. This is how madam gets pampered every day.”

Ram Kapoor scares wife Gautami Kapoor in a cute video

In the video, Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami was enjoying her head massage with her eyes closed when he slowly opened the door and started recording her. He bought the camera super close to her face when Gautami opened her eyes and was startled for a second and said, "Oh My God. you scared me." When Ram Kapor said there is a limit to pampering, Gautami protested and said, "this is not pampering." Responding to this, Ram Kapoor could be heard saying, "So what is this called? Is this called torture? Okay, so this is how madam ji gets tortured. Wah, kya life hai (Wow what a life), boss!” Watch the cute video below.

Netizens react to Ram Kapoor's video

As soon as Ram posted the video on Instagram, wife Gautami jokingly threatened him for making her pampering session public by writing, "Am going to kill you." The couple's fans were all hearts for the video and could not stop showering the sup with praises. One user wrote, "That’s so so cute and adorable" while another commented, "Let her be she deserves all the pampering. One user compared the video to the way the paps act and wrote, "That's the paparazzi trespassing" while another noticed that the couple's dog Popeye also appeared in the video and wrote, "and Popeye is waiting there patiently for his turn to get pampered and all." Read some of the comments below.

Gautami Kapor and Ram Kapoor's Tv-shows

Ram and Gautami met on the sets of their tv show, Ghar Ek Mandir and soon tied the knot in 2003 on Valentines Day. The couple share two kids daughter Sia and son Aks. The duo has also appeared together in Bollywood films Student of the Year and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

Ram Kapoor has been a part of several popular tv shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and movies like Udaan, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Baar Baar Dekho and A Suitable Boy. On the work front, Ram Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 Amazon Prime movie The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He played the role of Ashok Mirchandani, Hemant's lawyer in the flick.

On the other hand, Gautami Kapoor was last seen in Special Ops as Kay Kay Menon's wife Saroj Singh. The actor will soon be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead.

IMAGE: RAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

