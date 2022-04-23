Ram Kapoor Wishes Sakshi Tanwar All The Best For 'Mai'; 'I Know You're Going To ROCK IT'

As Sakshi Tanwar's highly-awaited Netflix series, Mai recently hit the OTT giant, the plot of the show along with the actor's thrilling performance created a buzz among the viewers. As the series is garnering appreciation from fans and critics, Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar's co-star from the show Bade Achhe Lage Hain recently extended his heartfelt wishes to the actor and asserted that she will rock in her new show.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar featured together in the Hindi soap opera titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which aired from 30 May 2011 to 10 July 2014. Created and produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show garnered massive love and fame in no time and even escalated the fan following of the lead stars, Ram and Sakshi. The show even became one of the most-watched tv shows of 2011 along with bagging numerous awards and accolades. It was recently renewed for season two which features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead playing the role of Ram and Priya respectively.

Ram Kapoor's best wishes to Sakshi Tanwar

Actor Ram Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an interesting picture of himself in which he can be seen taking a selfie while standing beside the poster of Sakshi Tanwar's latest thriller series, Mai streaming on Netflix. He can be seen expressing his happiness as he spotted his friend's web show poster.

In the caption, he expressed his love for Sakshi Tanwar and mentioned that she was looking awesome in the poster and further wished her all the best for her new web show. In the end, he even asserted that she will rock it with her performance. The caption read, "Sakshi!!! Looking awesome !!! All the best my darling … I know your going to ROCK IT!!" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to the comments section and extended their love and wish to the actor while others, who already watched the series, mentioned how much they loved Sakshi's performance. Ram Kapoor's wife and actor, Gautami Kapoor took to the comments and stated how much she loved Sakshi while tv actor Asha Negi dropped in heart emojis while adding that Sakshi was her favourite. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ram Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

More about Mai

Mai features some of the prominent actors from the industry, including Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, and Seema Pahwa, Anant Vidhat, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Omkar Jaiprakash, among others. The show is created by Atul Mongia, while Clean Slate Filmz has bankrolled it.

Image: Instagram/@iamramkapoor