Ram Kapoor's Wife Gautami Drops Major Throwback Pic From 2003; Fans Exclaim 'OMG!'

Bade Acche Lagte Hain star and Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor has left fans and followers awestruck by posting a major throwback picture featuring herself and her actor husband. Gautami took to her verified Instagram handle on Monday and treated her fans with an old picture from the year 2003, the year they tied the knot. Take a look at the picture.

Gautami Kapoor drops major throwback pic

The picture comes from Ram Kapoor and Gautami's beach vacation in the year 2003. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together happily. They evidently looked fitter than now. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor can be seen donning beige coloured shorts, while Gautami sported black and red swimwear. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The year that was …… 2003 !!!!!!!!!" With a bunch of red hearts.

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many fans and followers were amazed to see the young version of the actor couple. Within several minutes itself, Gautami's post was flooded with comments such as 'unbelievable,' 'don't you lit my screen on fire,' and others. The most common reaction to the post was 'Oh my god!' An Insta user commented, "Omg... The hottest couple is here," while another one quipped, "Dead! Oh my god, you guys are just so damn hot. We want more throwback pics please!" A netizen chipped in, "Wow both are superb, perfect couple n hot n beautiful" with lovely emojis.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami started dating each other after they first met on the sets of a 2000 daily soap titled Ghar Ek Mandir. The television show was Gautami's first full-fledged small screen appearance while Ram's breakthrough shows helped him rise to fame. The show was aired on television from 2000 to 2002. The couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day the next year. Gautami, who is an avid Instagram user, can often be seen sharing throwback pictures of herself and Ram.

Ram Kapoor has been featured in numerous popular soaps such as Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and Kasamh Se. The actor has also appeared in films like Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Karthik Calling Karthik and Baar Baar Dekho. Ram was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

(IMAGE: GAUTAMI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)