Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Back On Popular Demand Once Again; Here's Where You Can Watch It

With rising cases of Coronavirus across the country and the pandemic scene turning out to be a spitting image from last year, viewers will once again be able to enjoy one of the most iconic shows from the 80s- Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on their television screens.

Ramayan telecast details

Back on popular demand amid the new wave of Coronavirus with states slipping into restrictions and curfews, Ramayan will be re-telecasted on the small screens to help families tied over the boredom from being restricted to their homes. While it was re-broadcasted on Doordarshan last year, this time, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will be broadcasted on Star Bharat, 7 PM every day.

Ramayan breaks world records

Last year, in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made the trio playing Ram, Sita, and Lakshman-- Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri, very popular even among the younger generation. The mythological show being broadcasted on Doordarshan during the lockdown had broken world records to become the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. The re-telecast reportedly even beat the Games of Thrones finale in terms of viewership. The success of Ramayan had also prompted the return of Uttar Ramayan as well as another popular mythological serial, Mahabharat on the channel.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National à¤¦à¥‚à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¨à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨à¤² (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharata were two of the most popular shows which aired during the late 1980s to mid-1990's shaping the childhood of millions of 90s kids. With elaborate sets, costumes, and special effects solely designed for the small screen in a first of its kind, the two shows garnered massive reach and audience bringing the entire nation to tune into their screens on Sundays when they aired. It is said that the serials received over 80% viewership, the highest in Indian Television history those days. A total of 78 episodes of 'Ramayan' were made by Ramanand Sagar based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.