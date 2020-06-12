Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar's Iconic Show To Be Dubbed In Telugu, To Premiere On June 15

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made a return to television after the lockdown was announced in India. The show went on to make history with its viewership. It has now been revealed that the audience will soon get to see Ramayan in Telugu. It has been reported that the Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan dubbed in the Telugu language will be available on the television.

Ramayan in Telugu

A Telugu entertainment channel took to Instagram and mentioned that they will be airing Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan in Telugu. They also mentioned that the show will premiere on June 15 on the weekends. It has also been reported that Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is being remade in other regional languages as well. Reportedly, Ramayan is being remade in both Marathi and Bengali.

The channel that will air Ramayan in Telugu shared a teaser of the show on their official social media account. They also mentioned the time and date of the premiere. The channel wrote, “The classic tale of #Ramayanam by Ramanand Sagar...Starting this June 15th, Mon-Fri at 5:30 PM on @StarMaa. #RamayanamOnStarMaa #StayHomeStaySafe #MaaPrayatnamManakosam.” [sic]

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan stars Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Ramayan was re-telecasted after the lockdown was announced due to COVID-19. The show was aired on Doordarshan and gained a lot of popularity, years after it was first telecasted.

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/rbuOzQXMek — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

Ramayan concluded on April 18, 2020, on Doordarshan. However, learning about the popularity of the show, it was re-telecasted since May 4, 2020, on Star plus. Doordarshan tweeted that Ramayan made a ‘world record’ for being the most-watched show globally after 77 million viewers tuned in to watch the show on April 16, 2020. Ramayan has enjoyed a lot of popularity amongst the audiences after being re-telecasted during the lockdown.

