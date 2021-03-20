'Ramayan' Actor Arun Govil Reiterates 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan's Importance After Joining BJP

Arun Govil became the latest to join the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the party's expansion plans in poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where numerous actors joined along. The actor, known for the iconic role of Lord Ram in the classic TV serial Ramayan, had shared that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'irritation' to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan had been one of the main reasons for him to join the BJP. He once again highlighted its importance and stated that it was not a 'political slogan.'

Arun Govil on Jai Shri Ram slogan

Arun Govil took to Twitter and wrote, "'Jai Shri Ram' is not a political slogan. It was a pronoucement of our culture and values that made our lives meaningful. Jai Jai Shri Ram."

The veteran's comment was not the first time that he had stressed on the importance of the slogan. Previously, he had also reacted strongly when Mamata Banerjee had left her speech midway upon hearing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at the 125th birth anniversary event of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He had tweeted, 'Why do some people get irritated on taking Shri Ram’s name. Shri Ram is the ideal for every human being, and his life is an inspiration for all. "Getting irritated or opposing the chanting of Shri Ram’s name is like opposing the entire humanity. Is there any one in this country who has not heard Shri Ram’s name?"

à¤•à¥à¤› à¤²à¥‹à¤— à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤¡à¤¼à¤¤à¥‡ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚?

à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤• à¤†à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤¾ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤• à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤°à¤£à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¸à¥‡ à¤šà¤¿à¤¢à¤¼à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥‹à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥‹à¤§ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤à¤•à¥Œà¤¨ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤§à¤°à¤¤à¥€ à¤ªà¤° à¤œà¤¿à¤¸à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹ ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) January 23, 2021

In his address to the media on joining BJP at the party headquarters after the announcement of the candidates for the West Bengal elections, the 63-year-old had said, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s irritation to Jai Shri Ram was a trigger point for me to join the BJP."

"And there is nothing wrong in saying Jai Shri Ram….it is not a slogan, not even a political slogan. It is a way of life for us, it represents our culture and ethos," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)