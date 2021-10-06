'Ramayan' Actor Arvind Trivedi No More; Co-stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Mourn Loss

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi who is known to play the iconic character Raavan in the mythological drama Ramayan passed away on Tuesday, October 5 night. The actor, who was quite unwell for some time, breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 82. The news of the sudden demise was confirmed by his co-star Sunil Lahri. Soon after the news of his demise broke on the Internet, his co-stars from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan including Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil offered their condolence to the late actor.

Arun Govil who played the role of Ram in the epic show described Arvind Trivedi as "my dear friend" in his condolence tweet. While mourning the death of the legendary actor in Hindi, “Aadhyaatmik roop se raamaavataar ka kaaran aur saansaarik roop se ek bahut hee nek, dhaarmik, saral svabhaavee insaan aur mere atipriya mitr aravind trivedee jee ko aaj maanav samaaj ne kho diya. ni:sandeh ve seedhe paramadhaam jaenge aur bhagavaan shreeraam ka saanidhy paenge (sic).” It roughly translates to, “Spiritually, the reason for the birth of Ram, and worldly a very noble, religious, simple-natured person and my dear friend, Arvind Trivedi Ji. The Society lost him today. Undoubtedly he will go straight to the supreme abode and will find the company of Lord Shri Ram.”

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia mourn demise of Ramayan co-star Arvind Trivedi

Apart from Arun, Dipika who played the role of Sita in the epic drama, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the late actor from the mythological drama and wrote, “my heartfelt condolences to his family …a very fine human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan.” Earlier, Sunil Lahiri who played the role of Laxman in Ramayan confirmed the news with a heart-melting note on Twitter.

“Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe." (It is a very sad news that our beloved Arvind Bhai, Ravan of Ramayan, is no more). Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De..." (I pray his soul rest in peace). "I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well-wisher & gentleman," he The late actor Arvind Trivedi had a decades-long career. The actor, who is remembered for his role as Raavan, had also spread his magic in the show Vikram Aur Betaal. The actor's 40 years career in cinema also includes his commendable work in Gujarati cinema.

IMAGE: Twitter/@ChikhliaDipika/ArunGovil12/Instagram/@Rawan_Arvind_Trivedi: