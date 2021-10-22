Last Updated:

Ramayan Actor Chandrakant Pandya Dies At 72; Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri & More Pay Tribute

Chandrakant Pandya, the actor who played the role of Nishad Raj in the mythological show 'Ramayan.' passes away at 72. Dipika Chikhlia confirmed the news.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
ramayan

Image: Instagram/@sunil_lahri


The era of 80s Ramayan is losing its gems. After the death of Arvind Trivedi who played Raavan in the epic show, the industry lost Chandrakant Pandya, the actor who played the role of Nishad Raj in the show. He was 72 when he breathed his last. Dipika Chikhlia, who essayed the role of Sita, confirmed the news of his death via Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Dipika Chikhlia shared a photo of the late Chandrakant Pandya and wrote, "RIP." "Nishad Raj of Ramayan," she further added. Chandrakant Pandya played the role of Nishad Raj, Ram's childhood friend, in the mythological show Ramayan. Apart from the show, he also worked in several films, including Pyar Ho Gaya, Prem Lagna, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. The late actor also worked in Gujarati cinemas and appeared in various movies.

Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri pay heartfelt tribute

Actor Arun Govil, who played the titular role of Lord Ram in Ramayan also paid his last tribute to the late actor. Taking to his Twitter handle, he penned a heartfelt note for Chandrakant Pandya. He wrote, "धारावाहिक रामायण में निषादराज की भूमिका निभाने वाले चंद्रकांत पांडे जी का निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी हानि है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति और सद्गति दें यही प्रार्थना है।" (Chandrakant Pandey, who played the role of Nidhad Raj's demise is a great loss for the industry. May God bless his soul and he rests in peace).

Sunil Lahri also extended his condolences to the late actor. Sharing a photo of the late Ramayan actor, Lahri mentioned how Ramayan's another star passed away. He further prayed for his soul. He wrote, "Ramayan ke Ek Aur kalakar Nishad Raj ka Abhinaya Karne Wale kalakar Chandrakant Ji Ab Hamare beech Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De. Om Shanti."

Ramayan holds a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers. The show first aired in 1987. The Indian government again aired the show on Doordarshan during the first COVID-19 lockdown. The re-telecast saw the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel program ever since 2015. Dipika Chikhliya played the role of Sita, while Arun Govil essayed lord Ram. Sunil Lahri played the role of Laxman and the late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman in the show. The show's creator was Ramanand Sagar.

Image: Instagram/@sunil_lahri

Tags: ramayan, Chandrakant Pandya, Sunil Lahri
First Published:
