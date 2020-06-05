Arun Govil draws 'Ramayan' reference for CM Yogi Adityanath to convey birthday greetings

The recent re-run of the iconic show Ramayan amid the lockdown shattered records galore, even on a global scale. Not just those who had watched it then, even those who were not born at that time, were seen lapping up the show during its telecast. Some of the actors who were big names back then also re-shot to fame, like Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram.

The veteran now enjoys a huge fan following on social media and conveys his thoughts on various topics, even answering fan questions occasionally. Govil recently took to Twitter to wish Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday and had an interesting manner to do so, by sharing a line from the Ramayan.

Govil tweeted the line, ‘No one can be a bigger king than an ascetic’ and added that Yogi Adityanath was one who proved the statement. The actor also termed him as a ‘successful CM’ and conveyed his ‘spiritual greetings’ on the occasion.

Here’s the post

'सन्यासी से अच्छा राजा कोई और नहीं हो सकता' रामायण के इस कथन को चरितार्थ करने वाले यशस्वी मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी को जन्मदिवस की आत्मीय शुभकामनाएं।@myogiadityanath — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) June 5, 2020

In the serial, the statement was made by Arun Govil, as Lord Ram tells a surprised Sugriv why a ‘sanyasi’ could be the best king.

Watch it here

For the unversed, Arun Govil belongs to the state of Uttar Pradesh. This was also evident when he had recently shared that neither his home state Uttar Pradesh nor Maharashtra, as he now lives in Mumbai, had honoured him with any award. The actor had then clarified that he was not asking for an award, after fans trended hashtags demanding awards for him and his co-stars.

Yogi Adityanath turned 48 on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other ministers and leaders like Smriti Irani also conveyed their greetings to the leader on social media.

Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic and industrious CM, Shri @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his leadership the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. There is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

