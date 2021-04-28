Ramayan Quiz: Celebrate Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia's Birthday With This Quiz

Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia celebrates her 56th birthday today. The epic of Ramayan has seen several movies, tv shows and even animated films made about it. The DD National show, Ramayan, which began airing in 1987 became one of the most popular shows last year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the lives of everyone to a halt, people were stuck at home and didn't have anything to do. Many viewers watched the re-run of Ramayan while at home, as it became popular on demand. On the occasion of Dipika Chikhlia's birthday, here's a Ramayan Quiz about Sita for fans -

Ramayan Quiz about Sita on Dipika Chikhlia's birthday

1. Which other show of Ramanand Sagar's did Dipika Chikhlia work on before getting her iconic role as Sita in Ramayan?

a) Mahabharat

b) Shri Krishna

c) Vikram Aur Betaal

d) Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev

2. While abducting Sita, Ravana takes the help of a demon. Which demon was it?

a) Kumbhakarna

b) Bakasura

c) Surpanakha

d) Mareecha

3. Where in Lanka does Ravana keep Sita?

a) Panchvatika

b) Ashok Vatika

c) Kusum Vatika

d) Sita Palace

4. Which rakshasa took care of Sita the most during her stay at Ashok Vatika?

a) Trikala

b) Kanika

c) Trijata

d) Takshita

5. What was the name of the forest where Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Goddess Sita stayed during exile?

a) Aranya

b) Aranyak

c) Dandakaranya

d) Karanya

6. What does Ravana disguise himself as to kidnap Sita?

a) Hermit (Sadhu)

b) Child

c) Nearby villager

d) Lakshman

7. What was the miraculous story of Sita's birth?

a) She was conceived after her parents drank a secret potion

b) She was found in a furrow in sacred earth by her parents

c) She was given as a gift by the gods to her mother

d) Her mother became pregnant after dreaming about a white elephant

8. Dipika Chikhlia reprised her role as Sita in another show after Ramayan. Which show was it?

a) Dharmakshetra

b) Jai Hanuman

c) Siya Ke Ram

d) Luv Kush

9. Who is Urmila to Sita?

a) Mother

b) Sister

c) Friend

d) Sister-in-law

10. What does Hanuman throw from the tree for Sita?

a) Mudrika (Ring)

b) Payal (Anklet)

c) Chudamani (Hair Accessory)

d) Kada (Bangle)

Answers to the Ramayan Quiz about Sita

1. c

2. d

3. b

4. c

5. c

6. a

7. b

8. d

9. b

10. a

Image source - Dipika Chikhlia Instagram