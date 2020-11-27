'Ramayan' Star Arun Govil Pens Quote About 'Lord Rama's Blessings'; Check Out

On November 27, 2020, Ramayan actor Arun Govil took to his Twitter handle and penned a small quote from Ramayan. Arun who played Lord Rama in Ramayan, has been receiving a lot of love on Twitter. Recently, during the nationwide lockdown, Ramayan’s re-run on DD National broke several records ever since Prasar Bharti re-aired it. It has become one of the world’s most-watched shows.

जा पर कृपा राम की होई,

ता पर कृपा करें सब कोई। — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) November 27, 2020

Ramayan star Arun tweeted, “जा पर कृपा राम की होई, ता पर कृपा करें सब कोई।“ (The one who has Lord Rama’s blessings, he has everyone’s blessings). As soon as he tweeted the Ramayan quote, his fans were quick enough to like and flood the comment section.

In just a few hours, the tweet received more than ten thousand likes and over 800 retweets. Many of his fans posted his picture from the hit series. A fan tweeted, “Heart is not a basket for keeping tension and sadness. It is a golden box for keeping happiness and sweet memories. Jai Jai Shree Ram Prabhu. Jai Shree Arun Govil” along with his picture from Ramayan series.

Heart is not a basket for keeping Tension and Sadness, It is a golden box for keeping happiness and sweet memories 😇😇❤❤❤.

जय जय श्री राम प्रभु 😊 ,

Jai Shree Arun Govil 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/0ZhvmrlcWJ — Nandini Sharma 🏹⚔🗡लक्षमण जी की सेना) 🎯🏹🏹🙏🕉 (@RambhaktSharma) November 27, 2020

श्री रघुवर कोमल कमलनयन को, पहनाओ जयमाला

पहनाओ जयमाला



दो चार चरण चलते चलते , श्री रघुवर तक ऐसे पहुंचे

जो छुईमुई के पल्लव हो ,सिमटे सिमटे सकुचे सकुचे

श्री राम चकित चित में सीता का , अदभुत रूप निराला

पहनाओ जयमाला

😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

जय सिया राम pic.twitter.com/gtu76jVNuu — 🔥 Risha 🔥 (@Ritubht) November 27, 2020

A few months back, he also interacted with his fans on Twitter having conversations about his character in Ramayan. He started answering his fans who asked him questions using #AskArun. He also revealed that as a kid he used to read and memorise the Ramayan manuscripts. He went on to say that his childhood was blessed as he could read and learn from the Hindu manuscript.

Arun Govil prominently worked in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia and Telugu cinema. Other than his role for Ramayan, he has been featured in Sawan Ko Aane Do, Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin, Vikram Aur Betaal, Luv Kush and many more. He also lent his voice as Rama in Indo- Japanese animation movie Yugo Sako’s Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. Arun is married to actor Shrilekha and has two children- Amal and Sonika.

Image Source: Arun Govil Twitter

